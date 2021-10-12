4 Reasons I Get Insurance Quotes Every Year

CHARLOTTE – As was required by the laws of the island of whoo hoo, they were to proceed directly back to the suite after additional swabs were taken. Meals would be delivered to the suite, as would choices of beverages, and linens, however, they could not leave the suite at all until they got a negative test. They were informed the second rapid test would take about 8 hours, and the PCR would take up to 3 days. If either test came back positive, they had to remain in the suite, on the island of whoo hoo for 14 days. They were informed that the insurance policy would cover any additional costs associated with the additional days on whoo hoo. Additional costs would occur as they had to rearrange flights. Even though there were no change fees from the airline, they would be responsible for higher flight cost differences.

