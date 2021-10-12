CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice Battles: Ariana Grande Reduced to Tears Over Cut -- Plus, 4 Coaches Fight for 1 Artist

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, all four Coaches fight to Save or Steal one contestant after they lost an incredible -- and incredibly close -- Battle Round. Even after 21 seasons, there’s still room for firsts on “The Voice,” and thanks to a last-second button push, the beginning of the Battle Rounds offered one.

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 5 recap: Blake Shelton suggests Ariana Grande is ‘worst coach’ during blinds [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

In the fifth blind audition episode of “The Voice” Season 21, the rivalry between “grandpa” Blake Shelton and “granddaughter” Ariana Grande heated up even more. Remember, the country judge had been pretending to be nice to the pop superstar in order to impress her massive social media following, but he shockingly turned on during Monday’s episode when he suggested she may be the “worst coach” ever. Uh-oh. Who came out on top in the Blake vs. Ariana feud, and how did fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson react? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below, read our minute-by-minute “The...
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Believe How Far Ariana Grande Went to Trash Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton may have met his match when it comes to doling out shade on The Voice — and her name is Ariana Grande. Ever since the first season of The Voice premiered in 2011, Blake has been known to cause trouble and poke fun at his fellow coaches. While several past and present coaches have stood up to him before — including Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson — Blake may have finally met his match. Now that Ariana has joined season 21 as the newest coach, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has come up with her own ways to get back at Blake.
Why Chrissy Teigen Thinks Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice' Makes Things Awkward for Her

Ariana Grande made her debut as the newest coach on The Voice on Monday night's premiere. Naturally, many fans weighed in on Grande's new position. Chrissy Teigen, who is married to Voice coach John Legend, even took some time to speak out on the fact that the "thank u, next" singer joined the program, as Entertainment Tonight noted. According to Teigen, Grande being on The Voice is going to make things awkward for her for a very particular reason.
The Voice recap: Blake Shelton thanks 'the Voice gods' for one of his artists

Now, let's dig a little deeper into the rest of the evening's Battles. John Legend wants to bring the drama to the Battles and thus he has selected this angsty, rocker of an Olivia Rodrigo song and bestowed it upon a teen with some pipes and Joshua Vacanti who, as you may remember, performed "Into the Unknown" for his Blind and lives for the theatrics. Team advisor Camila Cabello compares him to Freddy Mercury, especially with his "theatrical vibrato" and still, the advice here is for Joshua to play up the energy even more, so I feel like this is over before it begins. The performance is so fast-paced and high octane, but Joshua Vacanti really works it. Kelly says his range is "incredible," Blake Shelton says that "from a performance standpoint" he doesn't think he's "ever seen anything like that." John says he's "impressed" that 15-year-old Keilah did everything she needed in this round but that Joshua put a "little sauce" on his notes and it stood out.
The Voice recap: Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande try to steal one artist away from Team Legend

First up, we need to get into the conclusion of last night's final Battle between Team Kelly's Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple. Kelly Clarkson selected Jeremy as the winner and both John Legend and Ariana Grande pushed their buttons in an attempt to steal Jershika. Ultimately, she decides to join Team Legend. Let's also chat quickly about the two Battles that we only get glimpses of tonight. Team Blake's LiBianca and Tommy Edwards duke it out on "Save Your Tears (Remix)" by The Weeknd and Voice's very own Ariana Grande, and in the end Blake Shelton thinks LiBianca's tone is just too good to let go and she wins the Battle. For Team Kelly, Carolina Alonso and Xavier Cornell perform Kali Uchis "Telepatía" and Kelly decides she wants to keep Xavier Cornell on her team because not only is he versatile, but she believes he's "going to surprise people" going forward. Elsewhere, we have three major Battles to get into.
The Voice recap: Blake Shelton has the last steal on the final night of the Battles

There's just one steal left as we set off on the final night of the season 21 Voice Battles and it belongs to one Mr. Blake Shelton. As John Legend points out, Blake lives for the "drama" of the steal and typically drags things out to put the artist "through as much emotional pain as possible," but, like in a fun way. He likens it to "a Bobby Knight approach" of breaking them down to build them back up again — IN A FUN WAY. Let's not forget that Blake is the reigning champ here, so maybe he's onto something. Before we get into how Blake ends up using his steal, we do quickly get a look at his team's final Battle: Berritt Haynes and Kaitlyn Velez duke it out over Coldplay's "Yellow" and coach Blake thinks that Berritt "step[ped] up to the plate" with an "incredible performance: Berritt Haynes takes the last spot on Team Blake. How do Team Ariana, Team Kelly, and Team Legend wind things up? Let's take a look.
The Voice Recap: It's the Axe for Seven More Acts on Night 3 of the Battles

Over and over again, Monday’s episode of The Voice teed up the saddest kind of mic-drop moment — the kind in which a singer’s asked to drop the mic on their way not just off the stage but the show. Along the way, Ariana Grande got goosebumps galore, John Legend retained a purple-haired competitor who reminded him of Pink, Kelly Clarkson stole a 13-year-old dark horse from Ari, and Blake Shelton was left so awestruck by a performance, he remarked, “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything like that.” Spoiler alert: It’s the first one up. So enough preamble,...
See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
