Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has stressed Cristiano Ronaldo 'needs playing time', all but confirming the Manchester United superstar will feature against Qatar. Ronaldo, who has been impressive for Man Utd since sealing his return to Old Trafford in the summer, was dropped to the bench in Red Devils' Premier League clash with Everton - a decision that was criticised by many, including Sir Alex Ferguson. The Portuguese attacker, however, came on in the second-half, but could not inspire his side to victory as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO