Premier League

Brentford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea make the short trip across London to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

It's the first game back from the October international break as Thomas Tuchel's Blues look to continue their title charge, sitting at the top of the table one point clear of Liverpool.

Chelsea are only four points clear of new-boys Brentford who have made an impressive starts to life in the top flight. They are in seventh, winning three of their opening seven games, just losing on the one occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQieS_0cOb28xW00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Brentford versus Chelsea on Saturday 16 October:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports, as well as on the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC.

