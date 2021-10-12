CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Connecting the dots: why measuring pollution is the key to clean air in Latin America

By Marcelo Mena Carrasco, Loreto Stambuk
World Economic Forum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal air pollution exposure has long been based on satellite retrievals. But as local measurements are implemented, we have seen that satellites tend to underestimate concentrations of fine inhalable particles. Nobody can say they have clean air in the absence of public pollution measurements. For years, global air pollution exposure...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Countries Historically Responsible for the Climate Emergency

The U.S. — by some distance — is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions from 1850 through to the present day, according to analysis published Tuesday by research group Carbon Brief. The research comes less than a month before the start of a critically important U.N. climate summit,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Clean Air#Americas#Development#Oecd#M3
Benzinga

Moscow and Latin America: Growing Together

The International Monetary Fund is predicting that Latin America and the Caribbean will see gross domestic product (GDP) rise 5.8% by the end of 2021 and another 3.1% next year. The region’s more than 500 million residents generate a total GDP of USD 4.166 billion per year, or approximately 4.9% of global GDP, estimated by the World Bank at USD 84.705 trillion. The region is a sizable sales market and a serious economic partner.
ECONOMY
KEYT

A migration crisis is ballooning in Latin America

One recent Saturday morning, Cristina Oyarzo, a 41-year-old historian who lives in the coastal Chilean city of Iquique, near the border with Bolivia, felt unusually nervous. Like many other residents, she had seen on social media that there would be an anti-immigrant rally a few hours later and she worried things could get out of hand. She was right.
IMMIGRATION
Travel Weekly

Latin America specialist ceases trading

A Surrey-based Latin America specialist which traded under the names Mercator Travel and Revealed Travel has failed. A member of the Latin American Travel Association (Lata), the operator offered tailor-made holidays, escorted tours, honeymoons and corporate travel. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Abta have put guidance online for consumers...
ECONOMY
Rebel Yell

The Latin America Industrial Explosives Market To Grow Explicitly

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
soundsandcolours.com

The Best Colleges in Latin America

If you’re thinking about starting your studies in Latin America, here are some of the best colleges that you can attend. Choosing where you want to study for your university degree is a very exciting decision, but can also be very challenging–you have so many universities to choose from!. If...
COLLEGES
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
JSTOR Daily

Magnetism Can Reveal Levels of Local Air Pollution

This post draws on a study originally published in the Bulletin of the Mexican Geological Society. The post can be read in Spanish here. Léalo en español. The latest research on air pollution is crystal-clear: it’s far worse for us than anyone realized. Many studies have pinpointed airborne particulates as...
SCIENCE
agnetwest.com

Lawmakers Alert USTR of Chinese Influence in Latin America

A group of 12 lawmakers recently penned a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative about the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Latin America and Caribbean trade and economic development. Arkansas Republican Representative Rick Crawford announced the effort on Wednesday. In a letter to Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the lawmakers asked for immediate attention to the issue. Crawford says China has now surpassed the United States and is the largest non-continental trading partner for 54 percent of South America. The lawmakers say the recent increase of engagement in the Western Hemisphere is a great cause for concern, given China’s publicized strategy of becoming a world superpower and dominating the economic stage. The lawmakers jointly write, “Before long, China will be significantly positioned to completely dominate Western Hemisphere economics,” adding, “We believe that it is of the highest priority for the U.S. to keep its relationships strong with our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Public Radio International PRI

A singer and leader for Indigenous rights in Latin America

Sara Curruchich is from the Mayan Kaqchikel community in Guatemala. And she's the first indigenous Guatemalan singer-songwriter to sing in Kaqchikel for a mass audience. She's taken her message to some of Guatemala’s most rural areas and to the UN. We preview her song “Junam” from her new album “Mujer Indígena” (Indigenous Woman).
MUSIC
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurtech CoverGo to develop into the US, Canada and Latin America

Insurance technology company CoverGo is expanding its business to the US, Canada, and Latin America. CoverGo provides a no-code platform for insurance firms, enabling them to streamline their ecosystem from building products to managing claims. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam, the company’s subscription revenue rose by over 400% since January 2021.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

This year's e-waste to outweigh Great Wall of China

This year, 57.4 million tonnes of electronic waste will be discarded, which outweighs the Great Wall of China. The waste electrical and electronic equipment forum (WEEE) recycles e-waste, avoiding 2 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of waste. The growth of consumption and production of electronic products is a large...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Leaked documents reveal the countries lobbying UN to water down climate crisis response

Some of the world’s most polluting countries are attempting to water down a landmark UN climate report, according to a massive leak of documents. More than 30,000 files, obtained by Greenpeace UK’s investigative journalism unit, Unearthed, reveal Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and India are among the nations to have made submissions to a panel of scientists urging them to remove key phrases or downplay the need to switch away from fossil fuels. In one instance, major beef producers Brazil and Argentina are said to have disputed assertions that the world needs to reduce its meat consumption in order to tackle...
ENVIRONMENT
cdcgamingreports.com

Codere expands Real Madrid partnership into Latin America

Real Madrid FC has extended its partnership with Codere for a period of five seasons, maintaining the Spanish gambling group’s longest-serving sponsorship. The gaming group will serve as Real Madrid’s regional betting partner for Latin America, covering 20 countries in the region including Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and all of Central and South America…
SOCCER
World Economic Forum

How can we prevent the disadvantages of global automation?

Despite clear economic benefits of new digital technologies, slow median wage growth has led many to worry that these new technologies are failing to deliver for the average worker. Two economists develop a new model of global automation and technological change to study the long-term consequences of these trends. They...
TECHNOLOGY
soundsandcolours.com

Best Crypto Exchanges in Latin America Region

Without any doubt, cryptocurrency is one of the hot topics right now. Everyone wants to get into it and make a profit. However, the first step to getting started with crypto is to sign up on a crypto exchange. Crypto exchange is like the marketplace where you can buy/sell cryptocurrencies.
CURRENCIES
TheConversationAU

How the new human right to a healthy environment could accelerate New Zealand's action on climate change

Last week’s formal recognition by the United Nations Human Rights Council that the right to a healthy environment is an essential human right has been heralded as a historic victory for environmental protection and an important step forward for the world’s most vulnerable people. It’s also significant for coming on the eve of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow next month, billed as the last best chance to pledge emissions reductions large enough to head off the worst consequences of global heating and associated ecological harm. On the other hand, UN recognition doesn’t make the right to a...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy