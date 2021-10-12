CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

4. The Mist Season 1

By Bryan Lawver
Inverse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on a Stephen King novella, Spike’s sci-fi series The Mist ran for 10 episodes. The bleak, atmospheric series takes place in a town overrun by deadly mist, like the movie of the same name.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 1

Related
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Archer Season Twelve

Sterling Archer and the rest of the scrappy, unscrupulous spies at The Agency find themselves suddenly with an unprecedented amount of attention after they made waves at the end of the last season with a little project known as “saving the world.” Sterling and company have a newly inflated ego after their recent success, but they learn that they’re not the only ones in the spy game that have sincerely upped their game. The members of Agency struggle with a new freelance approach to their missions, perpetual financial woes, and a highly competent spy threat who’s ready to beat Sterling at his own game. And that’s all to say nothing of the psychological and emotional pain that these characters attempt to deal with while they strive towards self-improvement or deluded repression. However, whether they’re drowning their enemies in a fjord or drowning their own sorrows at the bottom of the glass, the same old Archer is back and ready for more.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ozark’s’ Final Season to Premiere in January 2022 on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The final season of “Ozark” will premiere Jan. 21, 2022 on Netflix with its first seven episodes. The second seven-episode half of the season will then follow later in the year. “Ozark” follows the Byrde family’s criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. As patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) put it in the series premiere back in 2017, “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.” That quote is laid over the beginning of a teaser for the final season, implying it will come back to haunt him in the show’s final run. The final season stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Night Teeth’ Review: A Vampire Thriller That’s Too Cut-and-Paste to Have Any Bite

The vampire genre is a lot like a vampire: It has lived for hundreds of years, and every time you think it’s about to die off it gets an infusion of new blood. Since the logistics of neck-biting and blood-sucking are no longer incendiary, a vampire movie, novel, or TV series that strikes a chord will tend to be infused with a tasty metaphor, one that reaches beyond the “erotic” obvious. In the mid-’70s, when the genre had come to seem musty, Stephen King’s “‘Salem’s Lot” (1975) and Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” (1976) revived it by plugging the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Inverse

Mandalorian Season 3 leaked video reveals a

Lucasfilm broke new ground with The Mandalorian, and not just because it wasn’t the first Star Wars story to focus on something besides the Jedi. The Disney+ series introduced new film-making technology that went on to revolutionize the entire industry, but the latest leaks from the set of The Mandalorian Season 3 suggest the show could be shifting away from its greatest strength: The Volume.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Mandalorian Season 3 changes Star Wars history

The Mandalorian has always been the story of a loner. Even as Din Djarin accrued friends and allies, the Star Wars series makes one thing clear: Mando is part of a dying breed. But a fresh leak from the set of Mandalorian Season 3 reveals the show may be getting ready to change that perception by revealing just how many Mandalorians are still around in the post-Empire era. (Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for Mando Season 3.)
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max before it leaves next week

Before superheroes became the last surefire box-office draw, audiences were inundated with adaptations of relics from their childhood. The mighty performance of Transformers in 2007 opened the gates to virtually anything made of plastic getting the big-screen treatment. And in 2012, another Hasbro toy made its way to the screen, with the studio sparing no expense to score a direct hit.
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most riveting cult thriller on Amazon Prime ASAP

In the wide world of cult thrillers, it’s hard to find one without a gimmick. Maybe it’s a mockumentary, perhaps it’s multicolored, but every cult movie now has to have something to set it apart from the others. Because of that, watching a straightforward thrillfest is almost a novelty, and...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mist
Inverse

Succession Season 3 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Where is Shiv going?

Succession is back, and dare we say, better than ever?. Following the explosive events from the second season finale, the Season 3 premiere episode follows the Roys divided, with Logan’s (Brian Cox) and Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) respective teams scrambling to figure out their next move. (It might even remind you of a particular Marvel movie.)
TV SERIES
Inverse

Succession Season 3 Episode 1 steals a trick from Marvel’s best movie crossover

Hear us out: the Roys aren’t that different from the Avengers. Succession, at its core, isn’t a story about business acumen. It’s a saga of interpersonal relationships and ever-shifting power balances, one that constantly recalculates the trust and allegiances between its characters. That’s what makes it so compelling. It’s also...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Khloe & Tristan attending Kourtney’s engagement spark possibility of rekindling romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in Montecito, California was attended by their household and shut ones, together with Khloe Kardashian’s former companion Tristan Thompson. Despite separating from one another, some time in the past, Thompson and Khloe co-parent their daughter, True, collectively. Tristan additionally reportedly walked in with Khloe...
MONTECITO, CA
Hello Magazine

Kyra Sedgwick stuns in skinny jeans on rare date night with Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988 – and the couple proved they are more in love than ever during a rare date night on Tuesday. The lovebirds put on an amorous display during a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast in New York City, cosying up to each other as they smiled sweetly for the cameras. Kyra looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a wild animal print jacket with a grey sweater and black skinny pants.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ricky Gervais says in a podcast he wants to live to see youngsters called out for not being 'woke enough'

Ricky Gervais believes youngsters will start getting called out for not being "woke" enough just as many others have been in recent years. The comedian was joined by neuroscientist Sam Harris on his "Absolutely Mental" podcast, and during their conversation, the pair peeled back the layers on current ideologies that could or won’t survive the next wave of generational social constructs.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy