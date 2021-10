Tesla stock has gained approximately 104.86%, 22.69%, 32.12%, and 15.14% in the past year, YTD, three months, and one month respectively. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was trading around $851.80, down approximately 1.62% as of October 20, 2021, 7:59 p.m EDT as teh premarket hours began TSLA stock is 1% down, exchanging hands at $857. The American tech company that has an interest in electric cars, solar and clean energy reported 2021 third-quarter earnings results on Wednesday. For the Q3, Tesla reported its revenue grew by 57% YoY fueled by growth in vehicle delivery. In an earlier update, the company said that it produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO