Gregory Ulrich Indicted By Grand Jury In Buffalo Health Clinic Shooting

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Gregory Ulrich is being charged in connection to the Buffalo Health Clinic shooting. On Monday, the Wright County Attorney's Office announced that Ulrich has been indicted by a grand jury after he was deemed competent to stand trial earlier this year. According to court documents, Ulrich was charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay and four first-degree attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting four other victims. He also faces a charge of discharging an explosive device. Ulrich is currently in jail with his bail set at five-million-dollars. His set to appear in court again on October 18th.