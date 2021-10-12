CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Scientists discover unexpectedly radio signals from distant stars

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ve4QG_0cOb1Pfb00
"Mini supernova" explosion. Credit: NASA.

Using the world’s most powerful radio antenna, scientists have discovered stars unexpectedly blasting out radio waves, possibly indicating the existence of hidden planets.

The University of Queensland’s Dr Benjamin Pope and colleagues at the Dutch national observatory ASTRON have been searching for planets using the world’s most powerful radio telescope Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) situated in the Netherlands.

“We’ve discovered signals from 19 distant red dwarf stars, four of which are best explained by the existence of planets orbiting them,” Dr Pope said.

“We’ve long known that the planets of our own solar system emit powerful radio waves as their magnetic fields interact with the solar wind, but radio signals from planets outside our solar system had yet to be picked up.

“This discovery is an important step for radio astronomy and could potentially lead to the discovery of planets throughout the galaxy.”

Previously, astronomers were only able to detect the very nearest stars in steady radio emission, and everything else in the radio sky was interstellar gas, or exotica such as black holes.

Now, radio astronomers are able to see plain old stars when they make their observations, and with that information, we can search for any planets surrounding those stars.

The team focused on red dwarf stars, which are much smaller than the Sun and known to have intense magnetic activity that drives stellar flares and radio emission.

But some old, magnetically inactive stars also showed up, challenging conventional understanding.

Dr Joseph Callingham at Leiden University and ASTRON and lead author of the discovery, said that the team is confident these signals are coming from the magnetic connection of the stars and unseen orbiting planets, similar to the interaction between Jupiter and its moon, Io.

“Our own Earth has aurorae, commonly recognised here as the northern and southern lights, that also emit powerful radio waves – this is from the interaction of the planet’s magnetic field with the solar wind,” he said.

“But in the case of aurorae from Jupiter, they’re much stronger as its volcanic moon Io is blasting material out into space, filling Jupiter’s environment with particles that drive unusually powerful aurorae.

“Our model for this radio emission from our stars is a scaled-up version of Jupiter and Io, with a planet enveloped in the magnetic field of a star, feeding material into vast currents that similarly power bright aurorae.

“It’s a spectacle that has attracted our attention from lightyears away.”

The research team now wanted to confirm the proposed planets do exist.

“We can’t be 100 per cent sure that the four stars we think have planets are indeed planet hosts, but we can say that a planet-star interaction is the best explanation for what we’re seeing,” Dr Pope said.

“Follow-up observations have ruled out planets more massive than Earth, but there’s nothing to say that a smaller planet wouldn’t do this.”

The discoveries with LOFAR are just the beginning, but the telescope only has the capacity to monitor stars that are relatively nearby, up to 165 lightyears away.

With Australia and South Africa’s Square Kilometre Array radio telescope finally under construction, hopefully switching on in 2029, the team predict they will be able to see hundreds of relevant stars out to much greater distances.

The research has been published in Nature Astronomy.

Comments / 8

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover a “window” to the early solar system

The dwarf planet Vesta is helping scientists better understand the earliest era in the formation of our solar system. Two recent papers involving scientists from the University of California, Davis, use data from meteorites derived from Vesta to resolve the “missing mantle problem” and push back our knowledge of the solar system to just a couple of million years after it began to form.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

By 2500 earth could be alien to humans, shows study

To fully grasp and plan for climate impacts under any scenario, researchers and policymakers must look well beyond the 2100 benchmark. Unless CO2 emissions drop significantly, global warming by 2500 will make the Amazon barren, the American Midwest tropical, and India too hot to live in, according to a team of international scientists.
SCIENCE
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter And Io#Radio Waves#Radio Astronomy#Dutch#Leiden University
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
fox10phoenix.com

‘Unique’ radio waves coming from heart of Milky Way discovered

An international Ph.D. student in the School of Physics at the University of Sydney discovered unusual radio waves emanating from the center of the Milky Way prompting astronomers to seek evidence of what could be sending the signals, according to a news release. Ziteng Wang reported his findings of the...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Planets
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

We found a mysterious flashing radio signal from near the centre of the galaxy

In early 2020, we detected an unusual radio signal coming from somewhere near the centre of our galaxy. The signal blinked on and off, growing 100 times brighter and dimmer over time. What’s more, the radio waves in the signal had an uncommon “circular polarisation”, which means the electric field in the radio waves spirals around as the waves travel through space. We first spotted the signal using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder Telescope (ASKAP), then followed up with other telescopes around the world and in space. Despite our best efforts, we are still unable to work out exactly what produced...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Mysterious Radio Signals Coming from the Milky Way’s Galactic Center Baffles Astronomers

Radio signals coming from the Milky Way’s galactic center have baffled astronomers at the University of Sydney, since they do not fit any currently understood pattern of variable radio source. This could suggest a new class of stellar object. Officially called ASKAP J173608.2-321635, this object vanished, strengthened, faded, and then reappeared, all at random. These signals were originally detected using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. Read more for a video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

'Monster' in the Sky

NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Viking discovery changes history and supports ancient lore

Cosmic synergy, the concept of universal forces interacting and giving rise to a greater whole, is rare enough and fantastical enough to be the stuff of legends, not science. But consider this: In 992 A.D., there was a cosmic ray event, a moment where high-energy particles entered the atmosphere and collided with atoms, causing an upsurge in atmospheric carbon. Tree-rings collected worldwide and housed today in archives share a distinct radiocarbon signal linked to the ensuing solar storm.
SCIENCE
windermeresun.com

Huge Asteroid Passing By Earth On Friday-NASA Mission Will Try To Redirect Asteroid

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
CNET

NASA orbiter spots Pink Floyd album cover lookalike on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. When you stare at pictures of the red planet as much as the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter camera team does, you're bound to start seeing some funny things, like class rock album covers etched into the surface of another planet.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy