Firmware Update For The Panasonic G9, GH5S and BGH1 Cameras

Even in the era of smartphone photography, it’s still essential to have a quality camera for a variety of artistic shots and video footage in all kinds of scenarios from fast-moving subjects to low light. Known for its high-quality cameras, Panasonic just announced the release of the LUMIX DC-BS1H, a box-style, full-frame, mirrorless camera that’s compact, lightweight, and provides a variety of practical ports. The camera’s small aluminum and magnesium alloy body not only allows for easy portability but also makes it a cinch to balance on smaller gimbals. At 1.28 pounds, the LUMIX BS1H isn’t too heavy for all kinds of handheld shots. In terms of ports, it’s equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C, a 3G-SDI, and an HDMI Type-A terminal, which can be used for simultaneous output. These outputs maximize the number of accessories that can be added to the camera.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO