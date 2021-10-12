Honor roll: The week’s best performances by San Mateo County high school athletes
Isaac Nishimoto and Rainier Ibay, Capuchino football. The Mustangs racked up 445 total yards of offense in Friday’s thrilling 41-38 victory at Jefferson. Led by Nishimoto, 302 of those yards were on the ground. Nishimoto rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, but the senior departed with a leg cramp in the third quarter. That’s when Ibay stepped in and stepped up as Cap’s workhorse, carrying 17 times for a career-high 108 yards and one touchdown.www.smdailyjournal.com
