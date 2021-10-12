CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chico, CA

Goble continues dominance at Table Mountain

By Ed Anderson
Oroville Mercury-Register
 9 days ago

Sandy Goble shot a nice round of 77 to take low gross in the Table Mountain Women’s Golf Club weekly tournament. Deb Learner was low net with a score of 70. First flight: 1, Pam Weichert, 73, card-off; 2, Liz Hofeling, 73; 3, Dana Blanton, 76. Second flight: 1, Chrystl Yates, 81; 2, Karen Scurlock, 83; 3, Jody Thompson, 88. Third flight: 1, Elaine Thomas, 76; Donna Madson, 82; 3, Pam Eaton, 85. Closest to the pin on No. 16, Tracie Cvitkovich.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

Related
usfdons.com

USF Continues Early Dominance at Wolf Pack Classic

RENO, Nev. – Continuing their dominance, the University of San Francisco men's golf team placed second overall as a team at the Wolf Pack Classic (hosted by University of Nevada) as all five of the Dons placed in the final top 25 individually. TOURNAMENT RESULTS:. Putting together yet another all-around...
RENO, NV
coastalpoint.com

Illian, Indians continue dominant start to season

Let’s call the 2021 version of the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team “The Avengers,” because when they are all playing together — and on the same page — they are virtually an unstoppable force. Jordan Illian would clearly be the team’s Tony Stark — a.k.a. Iron Man —...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain celebrates seniors with dominant region win

NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain’s senior class quickly bought in to a new coach during the 2021 football season, which led to a 5-1 start, and on Friday, Oct. 8, they etched another mark into their legacy. Taking on Tuscaloosa County on senior night, the Eagles picked up a dominant...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
pvtimes.com

PVHS Girls Soccer continues dominance against SLAM Academy

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls soccer team defeated the SLAM Academy Bulls 5-1 on Friday at Heritage Park. PVHS came into the game with an overall record of 6-1 and an undefeated league record of 5-0. They have full control of the 3A standings. SLAM went into the game with an overall record of 2-4-1 and a league record of 1-4-1. This was just the third meeting between these two schools, with Pahrump Valley taking the first two matchups, 8-0 in 2018 and 3-1 in 2019.
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Chico, CA
AL.com

Hoover continues domination of Spain Park in 52-10 victory

Bennett Meredith threw for 140 yards and a touchdown as Class 7A No. 2 Hoover ran away from rival Spain Park in a 52-10 road region win. Meredith was Spain Park’s starting quarterback last year. He threw an early interception but had some critical third-down conversions throughout the game as the Bucs (8-0, 5-0 Class 7A, Region 3) built their lead.
HOOVER, AL
Methow Valley News

Halpin sets course record as Mountain Lions dominate cross country invite

Mountain Lion cross country runners took three of four individual top spots and nearly swept the team honors at the Liberty Bell Invite on Saturday (Oct. 9). Sophomores Will Halpin and Leki Albright cruised to victories in the high school varsity races while seventh grader Taylor Hover edged out Kathrin Zhuk of Manson and Liberty Bell sixth grader Anja Merkens in an exciting three-way battle at the finish line for the middle school crown.
OKANOGAN, WA
The Post and Courier

Oceanside, Wando continue dominance in swimming

The S.C. High School League held its girls state swimming championships on Oct. 9 at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. Oceanside Collegiate and Wando continued their dominance in their respective classifications. Oceanside Collegiate won its third consecutive state title in Class AAA, while Wando won Class AAAAA for the fifth consecutive season.
WANDO, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Thompson
The Dickinson Press

Regional dominance continues for Trinity Volleyball

With just over a month left in the season, the Trinity volleyball team looked to keep up their winning ways this season against Hettinger-Scranton Tuesday night in Hettinger. The Titans handled yet another Region 7 opponent with ease, scoring a 3-0 victory over the Night Hawks. Trinity remained unbeaten against region opponents this season, losing only one set all season in the region, against Beulah on Sept. 28.
SPORTS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Pleasant Valley field hockey shuts out Bella Vista on senior night | Local roundup

The Pleasant Valley High field hockey team beat Bella Vista 1-0 on senior night on Friday at Asgard yard. The game’s only goal came from Kendall Greytok in the first quarter. Goalie Savannah Creswell recorded one save for PV (10-2). Coach Bill Flory said that the Vikings controlled the ball throughout the game.
SOCCER
East Valley Tribune

Mountain View volleyball continues climb towards state title

There is one topic that Clark Fleming and his team discuss constantly. The drive for a state title is the goal for every program and Fleming — the head coach of the girls volleyball team at Mountain View High School — sees his players determined to reach this point. During the offseason, team members kept their skills intact by attending college volleyball camps and competing in travel tournaments.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Mountain#Park Golf#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Pro Points#Pertuit#Canyon Oaks Country Club#Mcneil Aced
northwestgeorgianews.com

SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee continues first-round dominance at state

Since 2010, Gordon Lee has made it a habit of being stingy when it comes to allowing runs in their state playoff openers. In 22 first-round playoff games between 2010 and 2020, the Lady Trojans have pitched 15 shutouts and given up just one run six times, the lone exception being Game 2 against ACE Charter in 2018 when they won 5-3 after shutting out the Gryphons, 9-0, in Game 1.
BASEBALL
Wilson County News

Poth Pirettes continue to dominate the court

Poth’s back row looks ready for a serve from Jourdanton. STACIE ALBERT/Contributor. The Poth Pirettes volleyball team defeated West Campus Oct. 12 in 3 sets: 25-7, 25-11, and 25-6. Stats from Oct. 12:. Most Aces: Makenna Albert, Sadie Drzymala, and Khloe Naegelin (4) Most Kills: Sydney Kroll (8) Most Assists:...
JOURDANTON, TX
Oroville Mercury-Register

Butte College football holds on in overtime to defeat Santa Rosa

SANTA CLARA — Before the Butte College football team left for its road game against Santa Rosa Junior College on Saturday, Butte College coach Robby Snelling told his team Wednesday that the Bear Cubs play very hard at home and not to look past their 0-5 record this season. Snelling...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Oroville Mercury-Register

Butte football looks to snap losing skid against Santa Rosa

BUTTE VALLEY — The Butte College football team won back-to-back games to open its season, and has now lost three straight games to College of San Mateo, Modesto Junior College and last week to Fresno City College. Each week there has been a key turning point. Against San Mateo, trailing...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
pvtimes.com

Trojans continue dominating season with massive wins

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls soccer team continued their dominating season with three shutouts over the last week. The Trojans, who are currently sitting atop the standings of the Nevada 3A Class, are on a 10-game winning streak since their season-opening loss to Faith Lutheran High School. After Monday night’s win against the Eagles of Boulder City, they now have a record of 10-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.
PAHRUMP, NV
Oroville Mercury-Register

PV field hockey wins Stick it to Cancer game | Local roundup

With both teams wearing pink, the Pleasant Valley field hockey team defeated Corning 1-0 on Monday in the Vikings’ annual Stick it to Cancer game. Pleasant Valley took the lead in the first quarter on a goal from Riley Kucich, on an assist from Brooklyn Longueira. With PV’s offense controlling...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy