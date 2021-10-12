Goble continues dominance at Table Mountain

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls soccer team defeated the SLAM Academy Bulls 5-1 on Friday at Heritage Park. PVHS came into the game with an overall record of 6-1 and an undefeated league record of 5-0. They have full control of the 3A standings. SLAM went into the game with an overall record of 2-4-1 and a league record of 1-4-1. This was just the third meeting between these two schools, with Pahrump Valley taking the first two matchups, 8-0 in 2018 and 3-1 in 2019.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO