Goble continues dominance at Table Mountain
Sandy Goble shot a nice round of 77 to take low gross in the Table Mountain Women’s Golf Club weekly tournament. Deb Learner was low net with a score of 70. First flight: 1, Pam Weichert, 73, card-off; 2, Liz Hofeling, 73; 3, Dana Blanton, 76. Second flight: 1, Chrystl Yates, 81; 2, Karen Scurlock, 83; 3, Jody Thompson, 88. Third flight: 1, Elaine Thomas, 76; Donna Madson, 82; 3, Pam Eaton, 85. Closest to the pin on No. 16, Tracie Cvitkovich.www.orovillemr.com
Comments / 0