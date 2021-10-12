CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potts Out For The Season

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Gophers have lost another running back to a season-ending injury. PJ Fleck said that Trey Potts will miss the rest of the 2021 season after suffering an undisclosed injury in the Gophers win over Purdue on October 2nd. Fleck added that he couldn't tell definitively whether or not the injury will be career-ending. Potts is back in Minnesota recovering from the injury after spending six days in two Indiana hospitals. The red-shirt sophomore finished 2021 with 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

