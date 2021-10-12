Zimmer Speaks On Breeland, Celebration

(Eagan, MN) -- Mike Zimmer addressed cornerback Bashaud Breeland's vulgar post-game tweet when he spoke to reporters yesterday. Zimmer says Breeland was not voicing his displeasure towards fans, and he implied that the tweet was in reference to a reporter that asked him an unfavorable question earlier in the week. The Vikings head coach said that the team is handling the situation internally. Zimmer also spoke about his odd sideline celebration with Kirk Cousins where the two were shoving one another after Greg Joseph's game-winning field goal. He said he was happy that Cousins was being vocal and showing emotion, adding that the celebration showed him that his quarterback was being a leader. The Vikings are on the road against Carolina on Sunday.