Public Safety

Two Suspects Charged In St. Paul Bar Shooting

By LEARFIELD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Two suspects in the mass shooting at a Saint Paul bar are facing several felony charges. Terry Brown of Saint Paul is charged with one count of second-degree murder and eleven counts of attempted murder. Devondre Phillips of Las Vegas is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder. The two are accused of opening fire at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar early Sunday morning, killing a woman and injuring over a dozen people. A third suspect is still in the hospital and will be charged once he's released.

cbslocal.com

Daytime Shooting In St. Paul Leaves 3 Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says shots were reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Milton Street in the city’s Midway neighborhood. Responding officers found two men at the scene...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krrw.com

Woman Killed, Over A Dozen Hurt In St. Paul Bar Shooting

(St. Paul, MN) — A woman’s dead and over a dozen people are hurt after a shooting at a Saint Paul bar. Police say they were called to Seventh Street Truck Park on 7th Street West just after midnight Sunday morning where they found shooting victims inside and outside the bar. Police say Marquisha Wiley died in the shooting and over a dozen people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Three people are in custody and police say more arrests could be made in the future.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Las Vegas#Mass Shooting
fox9.com

Hwy 169 shooting suspect accused of witness tampering from jail

(FOX 9) - Explosive new allegations have come as prosecutors claim the Highway 169 shooting suspect Jamal Smith is tampering with witnesses during phone calls from jail. The state reviewed the accused gunman’s jailhouse calls from before his extradition to Minnesota, as well as his month or so behind bars in Hennepin County.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Baltimore

Arrest Made In Murder Of Baltimore Man Killed Over Neighborly Feud

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man killed over a feud with his neighbor, authorities said Tuesday. Alejandro Gonzalez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Travis Ben-Watkins, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Ben-Watkins, 26, was found shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 by police investigating a shooting reported in the 5000 block of Corley Road. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives later learned that Ben-Watkins had been involved in an ongoing feud with his neighbor that escalated when he was shot. Based on their findings, detectives identified Gonzalez as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. The 38-year-old was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited to Baltimore late last month. Court records show Gonzalez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.
BALTIMORE, MD
willmarradio.com

6 people shot between 9 and 10 Thursday night in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis MN-) A total of 6 people were shot in three separate incidents in Minneapolis last night. The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. His condition hasn’t been released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Alleged accomplice in Willmar shooting in court Thursday

(Willmar MN-) An alleged accomplice in a Willmar shooting has a pre-trial conference set for Thursday at 930 a.m. before Kandiyohi County District Judge Jennifer Fischer. 20-year-old Jerome Patino is charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Assault and Terroristic Threats for an August 7th incident in which Jomar Saenz of Willmar allegedly shot and wounded a man while trying to crash his house party. Patino is currently in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $300,000 unconditional bail. Saenz has a hearing scheduled for December 13th and is being held on $800,000 unconditional bail.
WILLMAR, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fun 104.3

Woman Who Died In St Paul Bar Shooting Identified

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The family of the woman who was killed during a shootout inside a St Paul bar has identified her as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley of St Paul. St Paul Police Dept. spokesman Steve Linders was among those at the scene of the shooting a few hours after officers were called there early Sunday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

State Officials React To St. Paul Bar Shooting

(St. Paul, MN) -- State officials are speaking out following the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar. On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz called the incident at Seventh Street Truck Park that left one woman dead and 14 people injured, "horrific." Governor Walz then pledged to work with St. Paul police to investigate the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also shared his thoughts on the incident, noting that he is "devastated" by Saturday's shooting. State Senator Paul Gazelka also posted a video to Twitter, calling for more police presence in the Twin Cities. Police say three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbslocal.com

Terry Brown, Charged In Deadly St. Paul Bar Shootings, Was Barred From Possessing A Gun, Documents Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Documents shed more light on one of the two men who have been charged in last weekend’s deadly bar shooting in St. Paul. Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Terry Brown with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley early Sunday morning at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. He’s also charged with several counts of attempted murder.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Man charged after shooting, standoff at Rice and Larpenteur in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was charged after he shot an unknown man at a gas station in St. Paul and then got into a standoff with police. Kirk Jones, 30, was charged with second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition in connection with Friday’s incident at the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Two men charged in St. Paul bar shootout that killed Marquisha Wiley, injured 14 others

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two men have been charged in a St. Paul bar shootout that killed a woman and left 14 others injured, including the two suspects. According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Devondre Trevon Phillips is charged with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Both are still hospitalized for injuries from the shootout.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul bar shooting: Video shows chaotic moments after shots fired

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The scary moments after 15 people were shot, one fatally, at a St. Paul bar early Sunday morning were captured on video posted online. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar on the 200 block of 7th Street West near the Xcel Energy Center for the shots fired.
SAINT PAUL, MN

