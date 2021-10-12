Twins Reveal Diamond Award Winners
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twins are recognizing their top performers from the 2021 season with their 17th annual Diamond Awards. Jorge Polanco was named the most valuable and most improved Twin after finishing the season with a .269 batting average, 33 home runs, and 98 RBI. Jose Berrios won the pitcher of the year award, and Nelson Cruz nabbed the leadership award despite both players being traded in July. Pitcher Bailey Ober was named the Twins outstanding rookie after going 3-and-3 with a 4.19 E-R-A. The Diamond Awards ceremony will take place on November 19th.www.willmarradio.com
