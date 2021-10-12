CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZZ: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of...

AZZ (AZZ) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

AZZ (AZZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.92%. A quarter ago,...
VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
