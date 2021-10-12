CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Idaho delegation should support family leave legislation

Twin Falls Times-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProblems stemming from financial insecurity around having kids, such as taking unpaid time off of work and increased debt are adding to financial uncertainty for families who should be focusing on adjusting to parenthood and bonding with their new child. Studies show that parents and children need to be together as much as possible in the weeks following a birth or adoption. Under federal law, taking time off as a new parent is a protected right, but being paid for that time is not a guarantee. This creates a difficult situation for 64 percent of households with children that have both parents working, and especially hard for 25 percent of households with a single parent. Last year, Governor Little signed the Families First Act into law that guarantees eligible state employees paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Yet the vast majority of working parents do not have paid family leave through their jobs. This lack of paid leave has devastating costs to Idahoans, public health, and the economy.

The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

