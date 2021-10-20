TradeZero to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Business Combination With Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TradeZero Holding Corp. (“TradeZero” or the “Company”), which through its U.S. and Bahamas based broker-dealers offers a next-generation trading platform targeting the global active trader community, and Dune Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: DUNEU, DUNE, DUNEW) (“Dune”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for their business combination, which would result in TradeZero becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company will be called TradeZero Global Inc. upon the closing of the business combination and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol, “TRAD”.