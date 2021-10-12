CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Greenwood Police warn parents after finding heroin that resembles marijuana

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
WJBF
 9 days ago

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is warning parents after finding heroin that resembles marijuana.

According to the Greenwood Police Facebook page, officers conducted an investigation in which a green substance was located.

Officers said the substance tested positive for heroin, but was green in color and textured which resembled marijuana at first.

The police department said it wants parents to be aware so they can better protect their children.

