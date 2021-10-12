CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) $54 Billion Consume Arm Said to Draw Buyout Firms - Bloomberg

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE: GSK) consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms as it prepares to split off the business. Advisers are informally fielding interest in the operations alongside preparations for a listing.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
rew-online.com

WeWork has its eye on the prize as it finally makes it to NYSE

Flex office provider WeWork began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today following the closing of its merger with special acquisitions company, BowX Acquisition Corp. The combined company now operates as WeWork Inc. and began trading under the ticker symbol WE on October 21, 2021. “Today is a testament...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Bristol Myers Pledges To Offload Acceleron Shares: Bloomberg

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is planning to tender its shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) after Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) agreed to buy the biotechnology company for $11.5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. Bristol-Myers holds an 11.5% stake in Acceleron. Selling...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaxosmithkline#Gsk#Kkr#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Blackstone Lrb Nyse#Bx#The Carlyle Group#Cg#Cvs Capital Partners#Permira#Unt
Financial World

Russian stock exchange SPB confirms plan to list shares at home and in the US

Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange - often dubbed as SPB Exchange - the Moscow-based first licensed stock exchange in Russia, had issued a statement earlier in the week saying that it had been brewing off an option of an IPO (Initial Public Offerings) at its own platform before end-2021, while the 24-year-old stock exchange was working out a plan to a public market floatation in US capital market by first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

GSK on track with consumer split as buyout report boosts shares

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline is "firmly on track" to spin off its consumer health business next year, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday, after Bloomberg News reported the unit could attract bids from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR. The division, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste, and Advil and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Apollo aims to double its asset under management to $1 trillion by 2026

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) said on Tuesday it expected its assets under management to more than double to $1 trillion by 2026 as it expands its businesses across insurance, credit and private equity. Apollo trails Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N), the world's largest alternative asset manager,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

JANA calls for Macy's (M) to spin-off e-commence unit - Bloomberg

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Activist investor JANA Partners is calling for retailer Macy's (NYSE: M) to spin-off its e-commence unit, Bloomberg reported. JANA highlighted Saks Fifth Avenue did this and at a similar valuation, Macy’s online business could be worth about...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Top Executives of SoftBank-Backed Ola to Exit Ahead of Potential IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) -SoftBank Group-backed Indian ride-hailing firm Ola is set to lose two top executives, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, ahead of a potential $1 billion initial public offering. Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global (MNTV) said to explore sale - Bloomberg

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is working with a financial adviser and discussions...
BUSINESS
investing.com

GSK Gains on Report of Aggressive Private Equity Valuation for Consumer Unit

Investing.com – GlaxoSmithKline ADRs (NYSE:GSK) traded 2.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket after a newswire report suggesting the spin off of its consumer healthcare unit will unlock more value than thought. Bloomberg reported that private equity groups eyeing the split reckon the unit could be worth up to $54 billion. GSK...
STOCKS
The Guardian

UK drugmaker GSK under fresh pressure to sell consumer arm

The British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has come under fresh pressure to sell off its consumer arm and carry out a change of leadership, with a hedge fund demanding the appointment of a new chairman. Bluebell Capital Partners, an activist London-based hedge fund that has taken a small stake in GSK, has...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

If GSK Links Up With Private Equity, It Could Result In The Biggest Buyout Ever

GlaxoSmithKline has been planning to split its consumer healthcare unit from its main prescription drugs business for nearly three years. This June, the British pharmaceutical colossus finally revealed some details of the looming separation, saying it intended to list its consumer division as a separate publicly traded company sometime in mid-2022, a move that would create billions in proceeds.
BUSINESS
FiercePharma

Spinoff or $54B sale? GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health outfit draws buyout interest: report

As GlaxoSmithKline approaches the end of a two-year journey to spin off its consumer health joint venture with Pfizer, the demerger pathway suddenly looks less certain. Several private equity firms are sizing up GSK’s consumer health unit, which could be valued at £40 billion ($54 billion), Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

GSK Consumer Health Business Has a Slew of Potential Suitors

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline were climbing in premarket trading on rumors that the company’s consumer health business it intends to spin off into a separate company next year is attracting interest from venture capitalists. First reported by Bloomberg, GSK’s advisors are reportedly receiving calls from potential buyers of the consumer health...
INDUSTRY
pharmatimes.com

GSK plans UK headquarters for new consumer healthcare company

GlaxoSmithKline is set to base its new consumer healthcare company in the UK following the separation of the business planned in 2022. Under new proposals, the new consumer healthcare company will be based at a newly built campus in Weybridge, UK. The campus will become the global headquarters for the...
BUSINESS
FiercePharma

GlaxoSmithKline to leave landmark global HQ after split-up as consumer health business plots £120M new home

GlaxoSmithKline isn’t just making changes with its U.S. operations. The company is now exploring a new location for its global headquarters amid a historic business revamp. GSK will leave its iconic glass-façade corporate headquarters in London, known as the GSK House, after 2023 at the earliest, the British pharma unveiled Monday. The company has yet to identify a new site but said it intends to stay in the same area to maintain “access to the U.K.’s world-leading science and innovation hubs.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Emerson Electric working on deal with software firm Aspen Tech - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Manufacturing giant Emerson (NYSE:EMR) Electric Co is in talks to merge its software assets with industrial software company Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Emerson is discussing a deal to combine its software assets with Aspen Tech and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Emerson Electric (EMR) in Talks for Deal with Aspen Technology (AZPN) - Bloomberg

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) is in talks for a combination with Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN), according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Emerson is in talks...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy