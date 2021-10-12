Second COVID-19 protest planned at L3Harris

After conducting an initial protest Friday morning, workers at the L3Harris plant in Greenville intend to return each week to oppose a COVID-19 mandate at the facility.

Several people lined up before dawn Oct. 8 outside of the main gate at the L3Harris plant in Greenville, waving signs indicating they were against the executive order issued in early September by President Joe Biden requiring vaccination for employees of contractors who do business with the federal government, with no option to test out.

The group notified the Herald-Banner Monday they intend to return to the plant, starting at 5 a.m. Oct. 15 for another “Stop The Mandate!” protest.

Steven Reisor Jr. indicated the protest would return this week “and every Friday from now on.”

Following last week’s protest, L3Harris issued a statement indicating it respected the right of it’s employees to protest peacefully and that the company was complying with the new vaccine mandate in order to “resume further in-person collaboration by our entire workforce as soon as possible.”