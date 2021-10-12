CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Second COVID-19 protest planned at L3Harris

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wd6rJ_0cOaxEFK00

After conducting an initial protest Friday morning, workers at the L3Harris plant in Greenville intend to return each week to oppose a COVID-19 mandate at the facility.

Several people lined up before dawn Oct. 8 outside of the main gate at the L3Harris plant in Greenville, waving signs indicating they were against the executive order issued in early September by President Joe Biden requiring vaccination for employees of contractors who do business with the federal government, with no option to test out.

The group notified the Herald-Banner Monday they intend to return to the plant, starting at 5 a.m. Oct. 15 for another “Stop The Mandate!” protest.

Steven Reisor Jr. indicated the protest would return this week “and every Friday from now on.”

Following last week’s protest, L3Harris issued a statement indicating it respected the right of it’s employees to protest peacefully and that the company was complying with the new vaccine mandate in order to “resume further in-person collaboration by our entire workforce as soon as possible.”

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Herald-Banner

Fun in the air, on the ground coming to city

Aviation and automotive fans will find Greenville is the place to be on Saturday, Nov. 6, as the city will be playing host to two transportation-related events on the same day. • Majors Airport, the City of Greenville municipal airport, is hosting a Fly-in event between 9 a.m. and 3...
GREENVILLE, TX
The Herald-Banner

Early voting continues for Nov. 2 elections

Early voting is continuing for several bond issues included on the ballots in Hunt County, as well as proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. During the first two days of early voting, which included an extended early voting session Tuesday, 316 people had voted in person and 55 people had voted by mail.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
93
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy