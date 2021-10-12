The Boo Radleys Announce First Album in Over 20 Years, Share New Song: Listen
The Boo Radleys have announced their first album since 1998, and their first without lead songwriter and guitarist Martin Carr. Keep On With Falling is out March 11, 2022, via their own label, Boostr. Earlier this year, the now three-piece released “A Full Syringe and Memories of You,” which will appear on the album. Check out the tracklist and the band’s upcoming concert dates below, as well as a new song called “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out.”pitchfork.com
Comments / 0