The Boo Radleys Announce First Album in Over 20 Years, Share New Song: Listen

Cate Le Bon will be back with a new album, Pompeii, on February 4 via Mexican Summer. The album was written entirely alone, and primarily on bass, in what Cate calls an “uninterrupted vacuum,” and she plays every instrument on it except for saxophone (Euan Hinshelwood and Stephen Black) and drums (Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa). It's her first since 2019's great Reward. Tim Pressly's painting of Cate, which hung on the wall while recording the album, was both an inspiration and would end up as the album's cover art. See that, and the tracklist, below.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO