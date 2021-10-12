Lisnr partners with Columbus startup to expand contactless payment

The window to obtain one of Ohio’s 73 new medical marijuana dispensary licenses opens Nov. 4 and closes on Nov. 18. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy (BOP) issued 58 provisional licenses in 2018. This increase could improve patients’ access to medical marijuana products. While preparing a successful application is difficult, it is not impossible. Several legal matters — from real estate documentation to corporate formation and regulatory compliance — need to be dealt with efficiently during the application process.

