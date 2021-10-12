CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisnr partners with Columbus startup to expand contactless payment

By Liz Engel
 9 days ago
Over-the-Rhine-based Lisnr has inked a new partnership with a Columbus startup that could help alleviate long waits at some of the nation’s top venues. Lisnr, which has developed technology that allows for the transmission of data using ultrasonic tones, is partnering with Columbus-based Refill Technologies. The deal will facilitate contactless transactions as the companies expand across events and retail.

MY VIEW: Four keys to obtaining an Ohio medical marijuana dispensary license

The window to obtain one of Ohio’s 73 new medical marijuana dispensary licenses opens Nov. 4 and closes on Nov. 18. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy (BOP) issued 58 provisional licenses in 2018. This increase could improve patients’ access to medical marijuana products. While preparing a successful application is difficult, it is not impossible. Several legal matters — from real estate documentation to corporate formation and regulatory compliance — need to be dealt with efficiently during the application process.
Miami, Cintrifuse partner to help grow green tech in Cincinnati

One of the region's largest universities is the teaming up with Cintrifuse to create a space for tech executives to troubleshoot their problems. Miami University and the Over-the-Rhine nonprofit are launching the Ideation Green Lab, a 10,000-square-foot facility inside Hamilton's Spooky Nook sports complex designed to give companies access to the two organizations' bevy of experts to help their business problems, according to the Journal-News.
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

