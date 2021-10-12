CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cincinnati ranks as Ohio's top ‘foodie’ city

By Bill Cieslewicz
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cincinnati ranks just outside the top 10% of ‘foodie’ cities in the U.S. – but No. 1 in Ohio – according to a new study.

Cincinnati Business Courier

ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

