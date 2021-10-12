Cincinnati ranks as Ohio's top ‘foodie’ city

Ohio might not be the first place that pops into your mind while planning a trip, but don’t rule out this state full of picturesque parks and fun cities full of amazing food. The cities of Columbus and Cincinnati have places to boast about – from public art to international markets and good things to eat and drink – so don’t feel you need to choose one over the other. We made the most of both metro areas in a mini Ohio road trip.

