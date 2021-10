CHICAGO (CBS) — There are only a few people left in the U.S. who know the Native American skill of building birch bark canoes. One of them is currently an artist in residence at Northwestern University—teaching students his skills and reviving a tradition that’s spanned three millennia. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas reports his lesson goes far beyond canoe building. When Wayne Valliere was just a boy, he learned about the identity and history of his Ojibwe tribe. “My native name is Mino-giizhig. It means good sky,” he said. “I’ll say it like our elders, say it: by knowing where you’ve been, you’ll have a...

