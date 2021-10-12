CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China pledges $230 million for biodiversity fund at UN meet

By KEN MORITSUGU Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday pledged about $230 million to establish a fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries. President Xi Jinping, speaking by video to a U.N. conference in the southwest Chinese city of Kunming, said that China would put in 1.5 billion yuan and called on other countries to contribute to the Kunming Biodiversity Fund.

www.bdtonline.com

