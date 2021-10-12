Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London Areas of fog have developed early this morning, with localized dense fog with visibilities around a quarter of a mile. If driving and encountering this fog, use low beam headlights, allow for extra space between vehicles and reduce speed. Visibilities are expected to improve after 9am.alerts.weather.gov
