Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 06:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland Areas of fog have developed early this morning, with localized dense fog with visibilities around a quarter of a mile. If driving and encountering this fog, use low beam headlights, allow for extra space between vehicles and reduce speed. Visibilities are expected to improve after 9am.alerts.weather.gov
