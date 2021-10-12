CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Worried about COVID vaccine for your kids? Here’s the message from a Fort Worth doctor

By Abby Church
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Robinson said she and her team are preparing for the day vaccines are authorized for children 5 to 11. As the medical director of the University of North Texas Health Science Center’s pediatric mobile clinic, Robinson said appointments have become “science lessons” as she answers questions about viruses and spread. Not only is she now fielding questions about COVID-19 vaccines, but all vaccines.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy