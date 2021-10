The art of focusing and shooting was honed by Adam Dobby while he was in the SAS.This was not with the gun – although he had done plenty of that during his time in the service – but with the camera, carrying out surveillance operations.Dobby, who had joined the army before his 17th birthday as an engineer, left after 12 years as a staff sergeant. He subsequently had a number of jobs related to his field, including in the City, before becoming a security consultant for international media companies.While travelling with journalists in places of strife, Dobby started taking pictures...

