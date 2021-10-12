CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Weather: CBS2 10/12 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRRda_0cOat8tN00

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Tuesday we’ll see morning clouds with breaks of sun into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s again.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with some patchy fog around the area. Temps will fall into the low 60s with 50s across our suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msNdB_0cOat8tN00

Tomorrow’s looking decent: mostly to partly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017rQ5_0cOat8tN00

Temperatures then spike on Friday (Sa​turday?) with highs well into the 70s… perhaps some low 80s inland, south and west.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21

Windy with a few showers today and mainly through about 1 or 2pm, then back to sunny skies. I wish that would last through Friday but low clouds and drizzle will rule tomorrow. Plan for just one of those days. You know which ones I am talking about. The weekend...
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21

Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his weekly Team Kentucky briefing to update citizens on a number of topics important to the commonwealth. Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast. WAVE 3 News: Thursday morning, October 21, 2021. Updated: 6 hours ago. WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy