New York Weather: CBS2 10/12 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Tuesday we’ll see morning clouds with breaks of sun into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s again.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with some patchy fog around the area. Temps will fall into the low 60s with 50s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow’s looking decent: mostly to partly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Temperatures then spike on Friday (Sa​turday?) with highs well into the 70s… perhaps some low 80s inland, south and west.