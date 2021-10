Over the last decade, challenger banks, neobanks, payment processors, accounting package vendors and fintechs have been responsible for fraying the edges of banking in what many commentators describe as the “unbundling” of banks and banking services. What’s more, evolving regulations and advances in technology have significantly lowered the barriers to entry for these challengers, and this will continue to happen. The bad news for banks: Rather than slowing down, the unbundling is likely to increase.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO