CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Add some Buffalo-made horror films to your Halloween watch list

By Toni Ruberto
Buffalo News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to watch a horror film, why not pick one that has the bonus of being made in the Buffalo area?. Buffalo not only draws filmmakers for its gorgeous period architecture, but for elements like our industrial sites that work so well in horror films. Cheerios even had a role of sorts in the box-office hit "The First Purge" that used a "Cheerios location" around the General Mills plant. "We shot a lot of scary stuff by the Cheerios," director Gerard McMurray said at the time.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colden, NY
City
Akron, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Dunkirk, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Lackawanna, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Haysbert
Person
Craig Sheffer
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy