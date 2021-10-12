Add some Buffalo-made horror films to your Halloween watch list

If you're looking to watch a horror film, why not pick one that has the bonus of being made in the Buffalo area?. Buffalo not only draws filmmakers for its gorgeous period architecture, but for elements like our industrial sites that work so well in horror films. Cheerios even had a role of sorts in the box-office hit "The First Purge" that used a "Cheerios location" around the General Mills plant. "We shot a lot of scary stuff by the Cheerios," director Gerard McMurray said at the time.