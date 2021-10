A Dryden man who was wanted in South Carolina as a parole absconder was arrested in Schuyler County Wednesday. 21-year old Jeremiah Recor was the passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic violation. Recor told the sheriff’s deputy he had no identification on him and then allegedly gave false information as to who he was. After his identity was verified, it was discovered Record had an active full United States extradition warrant for his arrest. He was charged locally with criminal impersonation and being a fugitive from justice.

DRYDEN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO