For Matey’s, pandemic boon means end of Fountain Hill eatery and start of something bigger

Lots of warehouses are popping up across the Lehigh Valley. But none of them get quite the same tender loving care as C.F. Martin & Co.’s new distribution center. The 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Tatamy holds thousands of acoustic guitars and shelf upon shelf of the exotic timbers used to make them. The guitars must be stored between 68 to 75 degrees and at a relative humidity of 40% to 46%, so a sophisticated monitoring system alerts employees if the heat or moisture gets out of whack. And there’s more than a foot of insulation on the walls and roof to keep conditions optimal.

NAZARETH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO