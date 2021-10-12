CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain Hill, PA

For Matey’s, pandemic boon means end of Fountain Hill eatery and start of something bigger

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cheesesteaks might be leaving when Matey’s Famous Steaks and Pizza closes in Fountain Hill, but patrons won’t have to look far to find the popular pizza. The coronavirus pandemic, which financially ravaged so many area businesses, actually helped owner Michael Matey in his side secondary business. The Bethlehem resident opened Matey’s Famous Steaks and Pizza, along Broadway, in 1989 with his parents, Ron and Carol Matey. The menu began with a dozen recipes created by Margaret Matey, Ron’s grandmother, in the 1950s. It grew to over 20 varieties of cheesesteaks and 15 varieties of pizza, as well as salads, burgers and milkshakes.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 22-28)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. ALLENTOWN “Washi Transformed — New Expressions in Japanese Paper,” more than 30 two-dimensional works, sculptures and installations, through Jan. 2. “The Ceramics of Toshiko Takaezu,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 31 Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St. allentownartmuseum.org, 610-432-4333.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A big Nazareth area move by one of the biggest names in guitars worldwide

Lots of warehouses are popping up across the Lehigh Valley. But none of them get quite the same tender loving care as C.F. Martin & Co.’s new distribution center. The 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Tatamy holds thousands of acoustic guitars and shelf upon shelf of the exotic timbers used to make them. The guitars must be stored between 68 to 75 degrees and at a relative humidity of 40% to 46%, so a sophisticated monitoring system alerts employees if the heat or moisture gets out of whack. And there’s more than a foot of insulation on the walls and roof to keep conditions optimal.
NAZARETH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Bethlehem, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Whitehall, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Bethlehem, PA
Health
City
Fountain Hill, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Halloween 2021: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley. What are the restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic?

Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, many Northampton and Lehigh county municipalities have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date comes before the Sunday holiday. Holding celebrations...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy