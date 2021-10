Maybe the only thing worse than spam calls are calls from debt collectors—especially if you don’t owe any money. A new report from LendingTree analyzed collections complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for the past three years. A whopping near 80% involves fraudulent or mistaken debt. More than a quarter (26%) concerns fraudulent or nonexistent credit card debt, and in 23.5% of instances, there is no identification of the type of debt to the person who allegedly owes money. One in five people reported that the debt did exist but was either paid off or resolved in bankruptcy.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO