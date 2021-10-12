Mosele and Motshwari: Orlando Pirates have ‘enough depth' to play without duo, says Dinha and Lekoelea

Just two weeks ago, Ron Rivera backed Dustin Hopkins as Washington's kicker, which is something he's had to do a lot as head coach with the franchise. The veteran's job status came into question once more after he missed two extra points against the Falcons in Week 4, yet Rivera showed faith in him by telling reporters, "If you quit too early on a guy, it comes back to get you."

