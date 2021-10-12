CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California mandates gender-neutral toy sections for large retailers

By Markie Martin, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X92cz_0cOarNpl00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation Now ) — California is now the first state in the country to require a gender-neutral children’s section at large retailers.

The new law requires stores with 500 or more employees to sell some of their toys or childcare products, such as toothbrushes, outside of traditional boys and girls sections. It does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections or include clothing.

Residents mobilize for Indianapolis Ceasefire Weekend

The move is being hailed as a win for LGBTQ advocates who say traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes.

“Kids have these years to figure out who they are in their gender identity,” said one child advocate. “These years are hard enough without boys and girls sections trying to conform their heart in a little box.”

Voices on both sides of the fight spoke out at a judiciary committee meeting earlier this year. Republicans and conservative groups in opposition see the move as another example of government overreach.

“A customer’s subjective experience of feeling uncomfortable with a store’s layout … would subject that store to onerous penalties and fines,” said Matthew McReynolds, an attorney at the Pacific Justice Institute.

The large retailers have until 2024 to implement the change or face fines of up to $500.

On Monday, Lego also pledged to remove gender bias from its toys after a report found 71 percent of boys feared they would be ridiculed if they played with “girls toys.”

In 2015, Target announced it would stop using some gender-specific signs inside its almost 2,000 stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

What Hoosiers fear most, according to their Google searches

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children

An Associated Press investigation into police use of force against children has found kids as young as 6 have been treated harshly by officers. In an analysis of 3,000 instances of police use of force against children, the AP found Black children made up more than 50% of those who were handled forcibly, though they're only 15% of the U.S. child population. The most common types of force were takedowns, strikes and muscling, followed by firearms pointed at or used on children. Many police departments nationwide have few or no guardrails to prevent use of force against children. Some police departments say changes were made after the incidents occurred.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Tech hubs growing in popularity in Hoosier state

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Grand Park refuses to sit on the sidelines of the sports industry. “They’ve got an opportunity to do something that no one else around the world is doing,” said Geoffre Sherman with the IUPUI Sports Innovation Institute. The complex launched a research and development hub that partners with companies developing new technology for […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Local
California Business
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
FOX59

FOX59

3K+
Followers
778
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy