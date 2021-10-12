Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley Windy Conditions Continue this Morning .Northerly winds are expected to continue mainly on the west side of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley, and over much of Solano County this morning. Decreasing winds are expected this afternoon. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...West side of the Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, and West side of the Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Decreasing winds expected this afternoon.