Glen Rock, NJ

‘It's just great’: Glen Rock resident, World War II Army veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

One hundred years around the sun! A World War II Army veteran from Glen Rock celebrated his 100th birthday Monday.

Sidney Schuster was stationed in Kansas, then sent overseas to the Philippines and Korea, living through much of what we only know as history.

Now his name and service will be remembered for years to come.

"I can't explain to you, even though I'm trying, the joy that I feel of reaching this age, and in this good health, and having so many beautiful people and family, it's just great,” says Schuster.

Schuster has been a Glen Rock resident for 70 years.

Glen Rock, NJ
Philippines
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

