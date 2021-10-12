CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests triggered by controversial comments from Lt. Gov. Robinson

WRAL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtests triggered by controversial comments from Lt. Gov. Robinson. Controversy...

www.wral.com

CharlotteObserver.com

If Lt. Gov. Robinson can’t serve all in NC he should step down

I am appalled by the remarks of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. As a Christian, his use of the pulpit to spread a message of hate offends me. Perhaps he hasn’t read Luke 10:27 where Christ says love your neighbor. What is even more bothersome is the message Robinson sends young people. LGBTQ teens have a higher rate of suicide. He is supposed to serve all the people of North Carolina, including LGBTQ persons. If he cannot in good conscience do that, he needs to step down.
WFAE

Gov. Cooper: Lt. Gov. Robinson's anti-LGBTQ comments don't speak for NC

RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson “does not speak for North Carolina,” a reference to comments that Robinson made about sex education in public schools that critics say plainly disparaged LGBTQ people. Robinson, who is a possible future candidate for higher office,...
CharlotteObserver.com

NC senator demands Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson resign for calling homosexuality ‘filth’

Update: “White House: NC Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ comments ‘repugnant’ and ‘spread hate’”. A state senator says Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson should resign for calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.”. “There’s no debate here,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg County Democrat. “This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. “Mark...
heraldsun.com

White House: NC Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ comments ‘repugnant’ and ‘spread hate’

The Biden White House condemned on Friday North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comments calling “transgenderism” and homosexuality “filth.”. “These words are repugnant and offensive,” said Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary and a native of North Carolina, in a statement. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

Political future of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has already left a big mark on North Carolina politics. What could his future aspirations lead to? Tim Boyum talks with political observers Jason Williams of the N.C. Faith and Freedom Coalition and Kimberly Reynolds, former executive director of the N.C. Democratic Party.
CharlotteObserver.com

Lt. Gov. Robinson is bullying others and playing the victim

I have to wonder if Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson cares about kids. His recent comments actively hurt kids, including mine. He’s wrong to claim he speaks for N.C. parents. He absolutely does not. He is not being “bullied.” He is receiving valid criticism for his hurtful, ignorant remarks. I realize...
arcamax.com

In new video, NC Lt. Gov. targets school books and repeats 'filth' comment

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said he “will not back down” after being condemned nationally for calling “transgenderism” and homosexuality “filth.”. In a video message Saturday, Robinson blamed “the media and those on the left” for trying to “change the focus from education to the LGBTQ community — specifically, that I hate them.”
publicradioeast.org

NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson criticized over anti-LGBT views

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a June video surfaced showing him likening some sexual orientations to “filth.” The state's highest Republican executive officeholder has a long history of espousing views many consider discriminatory. His latest remarks are being condemned by the White House, Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina and Democratic Senate candidate Jeff Jackson. Top GOP officials aren't commenting. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hasn't weighed in on whether the independently elected Robinson should resign. Robinson meanwhile is doubling down, saying he remains concerned about how sex education is taught to K-12 students.
Watauga Democrat

Video surfaces of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calling homosexuality 'filth'

Some Democratic North Carolina state senators are calling for the resignation of Robinson, a Republican, after footage of him saying that American children should not be taught about "transgenderism, homosexuality -- any of that filth," was shared on social media. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing...
