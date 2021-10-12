Protests triggered by controversial comments from Lt. Gov. Robinson

I am appalled by the remarks of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. As a Christian, his use of the pulpit to spread a message of hate offends me. Perhaps he hasn’t read Luke 10:27 where Christ says love your neighbor. What is even more bothersome is the message Robinson sends young people. LGBTQ teens have a higher rate of suicide. He is supposed to serve all the people of North Carolina, including LGBTQ persons. If he cannot in good conscience do that, he needs to step down.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO