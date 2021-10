North Korea has said that the United States is “overreacting” to its recent missile test after the US and UK called for a diplomatic meeting in New York and accused it of double standards over weapons development.In the latest series of tests North Korea has conducted, Pyongyang fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday.The North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency that the test was not aimed at the United States and was carried out “purely for the defence of the country”.The spokesperson added: “There is no need for the...

MILITARY ・ 11 HOURS AGO