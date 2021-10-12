Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Clemson postseason goals not ‘out of reach’

Clemson is 3-2 coming off its bye week and entering the second half of the season. This is a team that entered the year with the goal of winning its first national championship since 2018.

And while the outside world views the Tigers as a long shot to even be in the College Football Playoff conversation this year, Dabo Swinney is preaching to his players to take care of business and all their goals are still attainable.

After this past weekend where Alabama fell at Texas A&M, this season seems like it could go in any direction. Making the playoff still seems a ways away, but Clemson can still win its seventh-consecutive ACC title.

“Coach Swinney’s kind of preaching that it’s not bad to have a long term vision,” offensive lineman Jordan McFadden said on Monday. “So just seeing all of that kind of reminded us that nothing’s out of reach for us. Nothing’s out of consideration. … As long as we take care of business one game at a time I think at the end of the season we’ll like where we’re at.”

TV announcers for Clemson-Syracuse announced

No. 25 Clemson will travel to Syracuse on Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (color) and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

Clemson-Pitt kickoff time, TV information

The kickoff time has been set for what could be the biggest ACC game of the season.

Clemson’s matchup at Pitt on Oct. 23 will begin at 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced on Monday. The game will either be televised by ABC or ESPN.

DJ Uiagalelei knows what he must do to improve accuracy

Nearly 10 days have passed since Clemson’s victory over Boston College. When DJ Uiagalelei met with the media on Monday, the game was still clearly on his mind.

The performance against BC marked a clear improvement for the Clemson offense as the Tigers finished with 438 yards of offense — their most against an FBS opponent this season.

Still, Uiagalelei left points and opportunities on the board. ClemsonSports.com senior writer Matt Connolly broke down what Uiagalelei said in his press conference Monday.

Top five Most Wanted 2022 prospects for Clemson

With just over two months left to go until the Early Signing Period, the Clemson Tigers remain in hot pursuit of a number of prospects in the 2022 class.

The program does have a solid group of 12 commits, but there are some key pieces they need. More specifically, Clemson is looking to land a few major targets on offense. ClemsonSports.com senior recruiting writer Joseph Hastings broke down who the must gets are on the Tigers’ board.

Counting down