Parents and caregivers of individuals with disabilities are invited to a Support Group Meeting on Monday, November 1st from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at the Pulaski Recreation Center. The meeting will allow parents and caregivers to connect with others who understand the journey they are on, as well as learn about services and agencies across the state of Tennessee. You may feel alone, but our desire is to help you find your community and support system. The meeting will be set up for social distancing, and due to many of our loved ones with disabilities being immunocompromised, masks are encouraged. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

PULASKI, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO