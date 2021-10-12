CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the candy bowl ready. Dr. Fauci says Halloween is a go this year

By Jaclyn Diaz
wdiy.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time to get those costumes and bowls of candy ready — Halloween is just around the corner. And unlike last year, trick-or-treating can go ahead this season — that's according to the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, you can...

www.wdiy.org

