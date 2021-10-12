Perry School Board Approves Special Education Services
The Perry School Board approved special education services at their regular meeting Monday. The Board approved special education services for two students with Metro West Learning Center LLC. Also, the Board approved t-shirts for state t-shirts for qualified athletes, special education allowable growth in the amount of $1,197,476.75. The Board tabled the discussion for middle school baseball and softball until next month.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
