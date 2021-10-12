Free student tickets available for tonight’s Writers Center Stage Series event featuring author Amor Towles

The William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series brings the literary world’s best writers to Cleveland. The 2021-22 series continues with author Amor Towles, who will speak today (Oct. 12) from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center. Mrs. Karen Kaler will provide a welcome on behalf of Case Western Reserve University, and Elizabeth Bolman, the Elsie B. Smith Professor in the Liberal Arts and chair of the Department of Art History and Art, will introduce Towles.