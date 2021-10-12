Dallas County Over 300 New COVID-19 Cases in One Week

Positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Monday, Dallas County has 14,911 total positive tests, for an increase of 342 cases since October 5th, and 102 deaths. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 29 cases since October 5th with 1,594 total positive tests, and 33 deaths. Adair County has 1,150 total positive tests, for an increase of 24 cases since October 5th, and 34 deaths. Greene County has 1292 total positive tests with an increase of 32 cases and 12 deaths in the past 7 days.