CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

More Fall Colors On the Way in Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fall now in full effect, those who enjoy the changing of leaves are starting to see that transformation in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, trees in west central Iowa are past their first phase of early spring colors and yellow shades are becoming more prominent this week. Bottomland cottonwood and silver maple trees are starting to turn, and ash and hickory trees are showing some yellow.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

More fall color in the mountains this weekend

More and more fall color has been appearing in the trees across western North Carolina this week. Warmer than normal temperatures this week may delay the peak foliage in the mountains by another seven to ten days. The best views of the foliage this weekend will be near the higher...
ENVIRONMENT
butlerradio.com

Area Is Approaching Best Color For Fall Foliage

The latest report from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the area is approaching its “Best Color” for fall foliage. Officials at the DCNR said that this week, Butler County and the Laurel Highlands region will start to make their move to peak foliage. To our north though,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Washington Missourian

Your guide to area's fall colors forecast

Among the most memorable lines in L.M. Montgomery’s beloved book “Anne of Green Gables” is one that could apply to many Missourians as easily as to the Canadian author. “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers,” she writes. In Missouri, October means a fresh canvas...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
mlstargazette.com

Enjoy fall colors before they are gone

Red, orange and yellow leaves dance in the air as they twirl slowly towards the ground on a warm fall breeze. Colorful trees still edge the roads, lakes and other bodies of water in some areas during nature’s segue between summer and winter. In many areas the trees have already shed their leaves, covering trails and roads in a crunchy carpet.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
siouxlandproud.com

Fall color delayed in Northeast Iowa

LANSING, Iowa — The fall color show for 2021 was on a fast track due to warm weather, until this week. Cloudy weather has slowed the color show by a few days. “We thought it would be a normal year, last weekend you could see almost each day the color change, when the sun was bright and the temperature warm,” said Gary Krapfl, a retired Luther College Professor now volunteering at the Allamakee County Conservation Board’s Driftless Nature Center. “Now we’ve had clouds last three days, that whole process has slowed down a bit, but the sugar maples particularly they’ll be in the peak of their color one day and the next day the leaves will start falling so that’s already starting to happen, my sense is this week be the peak weekend for leaf color up here.”
IOWA STATE
Athens News

Fall Color and Tree I.D. Hike

We’ll enjoy the seasonal change of color while using leaves and bark patterns to identify trees on this 1.5-mile hike. Wear sturdy boots. Meet at the nature center.
LIFESTYLE
KAAL-TV

Fall colors reaching peak!

The first touch of peak fall colors has been reached for our area. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is saying this week is peak fall colors for NE Iowa. The rest of our area isn't far off from reaching the best fall colors either. I'd suspect peak colors for the rest of us isn't far off. Now is the time to go check them out. All it takes is one big wind to send us to "Past Peak" status.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Radio#Fall Colors#Dnr
Alpena News

Peak fall color season approaches allowing more time for viewing

ALPENA — The red, yellow, and orange leaves are becoming more prevalent in Northeast Michigan but there is still time for people who haven’t had a chance to get out and observe the fall ritual of leaves changing color. A combination of warm temperatures and light winds have slowed the...
ALPENA, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Fall colors still peaking on the peninsula

With the fall colors peaking a little later than normal this year, you still have time to see the bright reds, oranges, and yellow leaves turning in the Door Peninsula. According to Travel Wisconsin, as of Tuesday, Door County is at 50 percent color with the peak projected for next week sometime. Kewaunee County shows trees to be at 80 percent of fall color. Jon Jarosh from Destination Door County says he believes the later leaf-peeping this year will lead to stronger tourism for late October and even early November.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Fall color continues to show up

It is fall color season in the Miami Valley and the next few weekends will be great to get out to our state parks and enjoy the color change. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources releases reports of color change from their forester each week. The latest report from the...
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Fall colors begin emerging

While some areas are now seeing near peak conditions of fall color, patchy conditions continue throughout the Buckeye State due to cloudy, rainy weather and warmer temperatures, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). “In general, the weather across the state has not been ideal for vibrant fall...
SHELBY, OH
kiow.com

Fall Colors Report: Area Nearing Peak Season

Fall colors are hitting their peak this week in many parts of the state. The area is showing a mix of colors from the summer greens to maple trees turning red. There’s still time for a fall hike, bike ride or scenic drive to see the gorgeous colors. Recent warmer...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy