More Fall Colors On the Way in Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area
With fall now in full effect, those who enjoy the changing of leaves are starting to see that transformation in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, trees in west central Iowa are past their first phase of early spring colors and yellow shades are becoming more prominent this week. Bottomland cottonwood and silver maple trees are starting to turn, and ash and hickory trees are showing some yellow.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
